ICC explores back-channel talks with PCB over India T20 World Cup match

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan speaks to Abhishek Sharma of India and Shubman Gill of India during the Asia cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly expressed serious concern after Pakistan refused to play against India, a decision that has unsettled the global governing body of cricket.

According to Indian media reports, the ICC has begun exploring back-channel options to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its stance on the T20 World Cup fixture against India.

It is understood that ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja has been assigned the responsibility of initiating informal talks with Pakistan on the matter.

Khawaja, who represents the Singapore Cricket Association, has reportedly been tasked with engaging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an effort to convince it to agree to the high-profile encounter.

Indian media further claim that he has been asked to act as a mediator and initiate dialogue with the PCB to ease tensions surrounding the fixture.

Earlier, the Government of Pakistan announced that the national team would not play the T20 World Cup match against India, with the clash scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka.

The decision was communicated through the government's official social media channel following a conclusive meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The government’s statement granted approval for Pakistan’s participation in the tournament while explicitly prohibiting the team from taking the field against India.

The move is being perceived as an attempt to exert financial pressure on the ICC, particularly after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently accused the governing body of applying "double standards" and operating under the influence of the Indian cricket board.

The ICC has confirmed that it is awaiting formal communication from the PCB regarding the decision.

In a preliminary response, the global body expressed serious dismay, stating that selective participation contradicts the fundamental principles of a world sporting event and undermines the spirit of competition.

While acknowledging the prerogative of national governments, the ICC urged the PCB to reconsider its position, arguing that the decision could harm the sport and its global fan base.

The council encouraged Pakistan's cricket board to pursue a mutually acceptable solution that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders.

The ICC Board is now expected to assess the tournament’s integrity and address what it views as a breach of playing agreements, which require teams to fulfil all scheduled fixtures.

Informed sources suggest the meeting could deliberate on imposing significant sanctions against Pakistan.

Potential measures reportedly include heavy financial penalties for the PCB, a possible ban from future ICC tournaments, restrictions on Pakistan's bilateral series with leading cricketing nations and limitations on foreign player participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Additionally, the PCB could be held financially liable for compensating broadcasters and commercial partners for losses arising from the boycotted match.

The situation follows growing PCB dissatisfaction with recent ICC decisions, including the late replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament schedule, which has further strained relations between the two bodies.