NBA: Detroit Pistons trade Jaden Ivey to Chicago Bulls in three-team deal

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade fourth-year guard Jaden Ivey to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that also includes the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

In the conditions of the trade, Minnesota will transfer the long-time point guard Mike Conley to Chicago, and the Bulls will transfer sharp shooter Kevin Huerter and big man Dario Spariac to Detroit.

The Timberwolves will also give the Pistons a safeguarded 2026 first-round pick swap.

Ivey is 24-years-old and will become the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he was a regular starter during his first few years in Detroit. In the first three seasons, his statistics were 16.1 points and 4.4 assists per game.

His progress was derailed, however, by injuries, a broken left leg putting him out of the second half of the 2024/25 season and a knee problem keeping him out of the first half of this season.

He has since experienced less role, averaging 8.2 points in restricted minutes to the East-leading Pistons. As Ivey headed towards restricted free agency, Detroit decided to trade him since he no longer appeared in their long-term strategies.

In exchange, the Pistons bring in Huerter, who will fill an evident deficiency in shooting perimeter.

Even in a poor season by three-point margin, Huerter possesses a history of being an effective outside threat. The future of Saric with the club is not clear.