Arsenal beat Chelsea to reach League Cup final

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal against Chelsea in Carabao Cup on February 3, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal secured a place in the League Cup final by beating Chelsea 1-0 here at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday through an injury-time strike by former Blues forward Kai Havertz, which completed an aggregate 4-2 victory over their London rivals.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior changed to an attacking formation by replacing Cole Palmer and Brazil-winger Estevao after a cagey first hour of the semi-final second leg, with only one goal saved by either keeper.

Alejandro Garnacho, who scored both goals in the first leg of the 3-2 Arsenal victory at Stamford Bridge, followed them and they were away in search of the goal needed to bring the aggregate score even.

However, the men led by Mikel Arteta withstood the pressure, and Havertz scored the sole goal of the game in a breakaway attack in the final seconds.

The Premier League leaders will face a final in the League Cup within their first final since 2018, either Manchester City or Newcastle United, who will play the semi-final second leg on Wednesday, with City 2-0 ahead after the first leg.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remarked on making his first appearance in Wembley since 2020 and stated that it will be a vital boost to his players in the midst of a hectic run of games.

"It's the best vitamins we can put in our bodies because we are playing every three days," Arteta said.

"Today was a special moment for him and I hope that he fully enjoys it.”