Football venues for 2028 LA Olympics announced

General view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on January 13, 2026. — Reuters

Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Tuesday announced the seven venues that will host the men's and women's group stage and knockout matches.

The final stage matches, including the gold-medal matches on July 28-29, 2028, will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The other stadiums selected are located in metropolitan areas, including New York, Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; San Jose, California; and San Diego.

"Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand," said Shana Ferguson, LA 28 chief of sport and games delivery Officer.

"With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we're inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028."

The schedule of dates and venues will be announced before the first ticket drop this April. The specific teams won't be known until the completion of the Olympic qualification process.

In New York, matches will be played at the future home of MLS club New York City FC, due to be completed in 2027. The other venues are home to MLS teams: the Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, St. Louis City SC, San Jose Earthquakes (and NWSL side Bay FC) and San Diego FC (and the NWSL's San Diego Wave).

The women's Olympic field is expanding to 16 teams in 2028. The men's field will feature 12 teams.

Spain (men) and the United States (women) are the defending gold medalists from the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.