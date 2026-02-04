Nadal slams Alcaraz for not mentioning his former coach after Australian Open win

An undated photo of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (right) celebrates with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. — Olympics.com

Toni Nadal has slammed Carlos Alcaraz for not mentioning his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after the Australian Open title win.

Alcaraz parted ways with long-time coach Ferrero in December 2025; their partnership marked a highly successful collaboration, during which Alcaraz secured six Grand Slam titles and reached the top of the ATP rankings.

The title at the Melbourne Park was his first since the split, and it was his maiden silverware with Samuel Lopez as his new head coach.

In the trophy ceremony at Rod Laver Arena, the Spanish tennis star hinted at Ferrero’s departure without mentioning him as he thanked his team.

“It’s been a real emotional rollercoaster, and we went through all of it without listening to what people were saying before coming to Australia,” said the 22-year-old.

“We just did the right work… They’ve been pushing me every day to do things properly, so I can only say I’m really grateful to everyone I have in that corner right now.”

In his post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked if he was extra motivated to prove himself without Ferrero.

“No, to be honest. I don’t listen to the people who have doubts. I came here just to play for myself, for my team,” the Spaniard asserted.

“We know how hard we worked to be ready for this tournament. And that’s all I was thinking about during these weeks. Now that I’ve done it, I’m just happy to have proved everyone wrong.”

Toni Nadal, who has coached his legendary nephew Rafael Nadal and won 16 of his 22 Grand Slam titles with him, said Alcaraz should have credited Ferrero for his work.

“It’s all well and good to praise your coach, but you have to remember the other one too,” Nadal said on the Onda Cero radio network.

“I don’t know how his relationship with Ferrero ended, but when he says that, I feel bad saying it. I’m sure Samuel Lopez has done a great job in these two months, but he can’t forget Ferrero’s work over the years.

“I wouldn’t have liked it if, as soon as Rafa left, he had said those things about Carlos Moya.”