Lamine Yamal breaks silence on Barcelona future

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal in LaLiga on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal wishes to spend his entire career at the club, complementing it as “the best club”.

Coming up through the ranks, Yamal has impressed every football fan in the world since making his debut in April 2023.

The 18-year-old has played 134 matches for Barca since coming to the Camp Nou in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and making 47 assists, which includes 13 strikes and as many assists in 28 appearances across competitions this season.

The Euro 2024 winner has signed a deal with Barcelona that runs until 2031. After receiving the Mundo Deportivo Trophy from Javier Godo at the MD Grand Gala on Monday, Yamal wished to stay at Camp Nou for his entire career.

“I’m at my best right now, yes. Hopefully I can stay here my entire career, where I enjoy myself every day, at the best club and in the best city in the world,” Yamal said.

Talking about the upcoming Copa del Rey quarter-final at Albacete on Tuesday, the Barcelona winger said it is an important day for the club.

“Tomorrow is a very important day. We’re going after a place in the Copa semifinals, a trophy we have to win,” he added.

Yamal recently won the 2025 Kopa Trophy, becoming the first player to claim it twice, and finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

He has also enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign in which he racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumphs in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.