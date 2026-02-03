Deontay Wilder says he has ‘proof and evidence’ of Tyson Fury cheating

An undated photo of former British boxer Tyson Fury and American boxer Deontay Wilder. — X

Deontay Wilder has called the former world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, a cheater and said he has proof of that.

Fury's career has seen dramatic highs and lows. After his victory over Wladimir Klitschko, he took a break from boxing due to mental health struggles, substance abuse, and weight gain.

He made a sensational return in 2018, eventually dethroning WBC heavyweight champion Wilder. The two fought three times, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw, followed by two dominant wins for Fury.

However, Wilder, who previously also labelled Fury as a cheater, claimed that the British boxer cheated in their first two fights, and he has “proof and evidence” of that.

"He didn't whoop me twice at all," Wilder insisted.

"I'm telling you what I know. You're only seeing what you saw - he didn't win nothing, they gave it to him. I can't think of our third fight, but in two of them, he definitely cheated. I've got proof and evidence of that. When I do my documentary and movie about it, it's going to be presented. I'm going to bring the people, and the artefacts, I know."

Deontay Wilder is set to face Derek Chisora in his next fight scheduled for April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has also revealed his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, weeks after announcing his return to boxing.

Former world heavyweight champion, on January 04, announced his return to boxing, saying 2026 is his comeback year.

'The Gypsy King' is busy training in Thailand these days in a bid to get fight-ready. He recently said that he is preparing for a battle and war in 2026.

On January 28, Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh took to social media to make the announcement, stating that Fury ends his retirement to face Makhmudov.

“Tyson Fury ends his retirement to face heavy-hitter Arslanbek Makhmudov in The Ring’s blockbuster showdown on April 11th, live on Netflix 📺 #TheRing,” Alalshikh wrote in an Instagram post.