President's Trophy Grade-I: Riaz's 157 powers Sahir Associates into commanding position against PTV

Sahir Associates batter Mohsin Riaz is pictured after scoring 157 runs in their final-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I against Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi on February 3, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Mohsin Riaz’s exceptional century lifted Sahir Associates as they posted a commanding total against defending champions Pakistan Television (PTV) on Tuesday at the Oval Academy Ground.

Resuming their innings at 60/1 in 18 overs, Sahir Associates were eventually bowled out for 389 in 92.4 overs, with Riaz leading the charge. He top-scored with a brilliant 157 off 162 balls, including 22 fours and four sixes.

Asim Ali Nasir contributed 53 runs, while Razaullah and Hafiz Mohammad Suleman added 33 and 26 runs, respectively.

For PTV, Amad Butt, Mohammad Ilyas Khan, Ali Usman, Faisal Akram, and Arafat Minhas shared two wickets each.

In response, the defending champions struggled, losing three wickets and ending day two at 19/3 in eight overs, trailing by 103 runs. Mohammad Taha and Taimur Khan remained unbeaten at the crease.

Khan Zeb claimed the prized wickets of opener Waqar Hussain (8) and Mohammad Suleman (0), while Razaullah dismissed skipper Shamyl Hussain LBW for one.

Earlier, after being put into bat, PTV managed a total of 267 in 60.3 overs despite a shaky start. Their middle-order trio of Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Arafat Minhas, and Amad Butt steadied the innings with significant contributions.

Mohsin top-scored with a brisk 66 off 77 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes, while Minhas and Butt added 49 and 44 runs, respectively.

Razaullah was the standout bowler for Sahir Associates, claiming a five-wicket haul for 73 runs in 22 overs. Khan Zeb picked up three wickets, while Rewayat Khan and captain Hafiz Mohammad Suleman took one wicket each.

In a dominant display at the KCCA Stadium on Tuesday, Ghani Glass took control against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) thanks to exceptional batting performances by Tayyab Tahir, Mohsin Riaz, and Haseeb-ur-Rehman.

Resuming their innings at 45/2 in 18 overs, Ghani Glass ended day two at 343-9, securing a 154-run lead. Tahir top-scored with a patient 82 off 203 deliveries, hitting three boundaries, while Mohsin contributed a fluent 71 off 122 balls with eight fours. Haseeb remained unbeaten on 76 off 133 deliveries, including seven fours, and will continue the innings on day three.

Hamza Nazar led the KRL bowling attack, picking up three wickets, supported by Mohammad Hamza with two wickets. Arshad Iqbal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saad Baig claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, KRL batted first but were bowled out for a meagre 189 in 61.1 overs, despite Hamza Nazar’s impressive half-century. Hamza scored a brisk 71 off 80 deliveries with 10 boundaries, while Waqar Ahmed and Aqib Shah added 35 and 30 runs, respectively.

Ghani Glass’s bowling was spearheaded by Sameen Gul, who produced a sensational six-wicket haul (6/42 in 18 overs), with Ali Shabbir picking up two wickets and Shoaib Akhtar Jr claiming one scalp.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) produced an intense contest on the second day of their match at the UBL Sports Complex, with both sides showcasing strong performances with bat and ball.

Resuming their innings at 63 for 2 in 21 overs, OGDCL were eventually bowled out for 192 in 70.4 overs, thanks to exceptional bowling from SNGPL’s Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan.

Tailender Mushtaq Ahmed top-scored for OGDCL with a gritty 40 off 62 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes. Opener Imam-ul-Haq contributed 39 runs from 73 balls, while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi added 31.

Sajid Khan and Mohammad Ali were the chief destroyers with the ball, claiming four wickets apiece, supported by Shehzad Gul and Aamer Jamal, who took one wicket each.

In reply, SNGPL ended day two at 102-6 in 36 overs, leading by 92 runs. Mohammad Awais Zafar and Aamer Jamal were at the crease, ready to continue the innings on day three.

Mohammad Amir Khan and Asif Afridi impressed for OGDCL, picking up three wickets each. Omair Bin Yousuf was the top scorer for SNGPL with 34 runs from 65 deliveries, as other batters struggled to make significant contributions.

On day one, SNGPL had a forgettable start, being bowled out for 182 in 66.2 overs after being sent into bat.

All-rounder Mubasir Khan was the lone hero, scoring a resilient 52 off 102 balls with four fours and a six. Opener Azan Awais and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 23 each, the next-best contributions.

Asif Afridi starred with the ball for OGDCL, taking six wickets for 71 runs in 29 overs, while Mohammad Amir Khan and Danish Aziz picked up two wickets each.

In a thrilling contest of this year’s President's Trophy Grade-I final, WAPDA showed resilience after conceding a mammoth total against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in their last-round match at the SBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, SBP posted a commanding 394 all out in 83.1 overs. Middle-order batter Rameez Aziz led the charge with a masterful 145 off 182 deliveries, featuring 15 fours and four sixes. Opener Abdullah Fazal contributed a solid 72, while all-rounder Qasim Akram added 45 to the total.

For WAPDA, Naqeebullah and skipper Khalid claimed three wickets each, Mujtaba Khan took two, and Akif Javed and Mohammad Naveed chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, WAPDA ended day two at 282-5 in 92 overs, still trailing by 112 runs. Mohammad Ammar and Sharoon Siraj played crucial innings, scoring half-centuries to keep WAPDA in the hunt. Ammar top-scored with 77 off 158 balls, including 11 fours, while Siraj contributed 52 off 127 deliveries.

Bismillah Khan (37*) and Khalid Usman (28*) remained unbeaten at stumps and will continue their innings on day three.

SBP’s bowling attack made key inroads in WAPDA’s lineup, with Kashif Bhatti taking two wickets, and Niaz Khan, Mohammad Ismail, and Qasim Akram claiming one wicket each.