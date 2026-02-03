Lahore Qalandars announce retentions ahead of historic PSL 11 auction

Shaheen Shah Afridi (third from right) celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of his Quetta Gladiators' counterpart Saud Shakeel (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars announced the list of their retained players on Tuesday ahead of the historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 players' auction, scheduled for February 11.

For the first time in the league's history, the player selection process has undergone a major overhaul, with the traditional draft system replaced by an auction-based model.

Previously, franchises were allowed to retain up to eight players, a rule that remained in effect for the first 10 seasons.

However, as per the revised regulations for PSL 11, the teams were only allowed to retain a total of four players from as many categories, presenting franchises with a challenging decision-making ahead of the auction.

A total of 13 players were placed across various categories. The Platinum category included captain Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf, while Momin Qamar featured in the Emerging category.

The Silver category comprised Mohammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Naeem and Mohammad Azab, whereas the Gold category included Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi and Asif Ali.

The Diamond category featured Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

From these options, Lahore Qalandars retained Shaheen Afridi in the Platinum category, Abdullah Shafique from Diamond, Sikandar Raza from Gold, Mohammad Naeem from Silver while opting not to retain any player from Emerging category.

The upcoming edition will also mark a major expansion of the league, with the Pakistan Super League set to grow from six to eight teams.

Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz are the newest additions to the PSL family and will make their debut in the forthcoming season.

The Hyderabad franchise was secured by Mr. Fawad Sarwar, who emerged successful in the bidding process after placing an offer of Rs 1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million), thereby acquiring ownership of the new team.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot Stallionz franchise was won by Mr Hamza Majeed, who topped the auction with a bid of Rs 1.85 billion, securing the rights to lead the Stallionz into their inaugural PSL campaign.

For the unversed, the 11th edition of the tournament will kick off on March 26 and will run until May 3.