Quetta Gladiators name retentions ahead of historic PSL 11 auction

Quetta Gladiators's Abrar Ahmed (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Fourth-edition champions Quetta Gladiators revealed the list of their retained players on Tuesday ahead of the historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 players’ auction, scheduled to take place on February 11.

For the first time in the league’s history, the player selection process has undergone a major overhaul, with the traditional draft system replaced by an auction-based model.

Previously, franchises were allowed to retain up to eight players, a rule that remained in effect for the first 10 seasons.

However, as per the revised regulations for PSL 11, the teams were only allowed to retain a total of four players from as many categories, presenting franchises with a challenging decision-making ahead of the auction.

A total of 14 players were placed across various categories. The Platinum category included Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed, while Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Usman Tariq were listed in the Diamond category.

The Gold category featured Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Hassan Nawaz and Danish Aziz. Ali Majid was the sole player in the Silver category, while Mohammad Zeeshan and Shamyl Hussain were placed in the Emerging category.

From these options, the Gladiators retained Abrar Ahmed in the Platinum category, Usman Tariq in Diamond, Hassan Nawaz from Gold and Shamyl Hussain from the Emerging category while opting not to retain any player from the Silver category.

The upcoming edition will also mark a major expansion of the league, with the Pakistan Super League set to grow from six to eight teams. Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz are the newest additions to the PSL family and will make their debut in the forthcoming season.

The Hyderabad franchise was secured by Mr. Fawad Sarwar, who emerged successful in the bidding process after placing an offer of Rs 1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million), thereby acquiring ownership of the new team.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot Stallionz franchise was won by Mr Hamza Majeed, who topped the auction with a bid of Rs 1.85 billion, securing the rights to lead the Stallionz into their inaugural PSL campaign.

For the unversed, the 11th edition of the tournament will kick off on March 26 and will run until May 3.