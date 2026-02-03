Peshawar Zalmi reveal retentions ahead of historic PSL 11 auction

Saim Ayub (L) celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) as his team captain Babar Azam watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Second-edition champions Peshawar Zalmi revealed the list of their retained players on Tuesday ahead of the historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 players’ auction, scheduled to take place on February 11.

For the first time in the league’s history, the player selection process has undergone a major overhaul, with the traditional draft system replaced by an auction-based model.

Previously, franchises were allowed to retain up to eight players, a rule that remained in effect for the first 10 seasons.

However, as per the revised regulations for PSL 11, the teams were only allowed to retain a total of four players from as many categories, presenting franchises with a challenging decision-making ahead of the auction.

A total of 14 players were placed across various categories. The Platinum category included skipper Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, while Sufiyan Muqeem was the sole player listed in the Diamond category.

The Gold category featured Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Daniyal and Ihsanullah. Arif Yaqoob and Mehran Mumtaz were named in the Silver category, while Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Raza and Abdullah Fazal were placed in the Emerging category.

From these options, Zalmi retained Babar Azam in the Platinum category, Sufiyan Muqeem in Diamond, Abdul Samad in Gold and Ali Raza in the Emerging category.

The upcoming edition will also mark a major expansion of the league, with the Pakistan Super League set to grow from six to eight teams. Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz are the newest additions to the PSL family and will make their debut in the forthcoming season.

The Hyderabad franchise was secured by Mr. Fawad Sarwar, who emerged successful in the bidding process after placing an offer of Rs 1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million), thereby acquiring ownership of the new team.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot Stallionz franchise was won by Mr Hamza Majeed, who topped the auction with a bid of Rs 1.85 billion, securing the rights to lead the Stallionz into their inaugural PSL campaign.

For the unversed, the 11th edition of the tournament will kick off on March 26 and will run until May 3.