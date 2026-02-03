PCB withholds PSL broadcast rights in India ahead of 11th edition

Lahore Qalanders' players carry teammate Sikandar Raza as they celebrate after their victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has successfully sold its international media rights for the upcoming 11th edition, marking a significant milestone in the league’s global expansion—though rights for the India region have been withheld.

Preparations for PSL 11 are progressing steadily, with the tournament scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, while the players' auction is set to take place on February 11.

The one-year agreement for global media rights, excluding India, has been awarded to Walee Technologies, the highest bidder surpassing the PCB’s reserve price.

On a comparable basis, this deal represents a 149% increase in value over the previous cycle, highlighting the growing brand value and international reach of the PSL.

PSL CEO, Mr. Salman Naseer, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting the league’s expanding influence and commercial potential.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the International Media Rights sale, which has delivered a remarkable 149% increase over the last cycle for the same regions. This growth validates the PSL brand, its competitive quality, and its increasing appeal to cricket fans worldwide.

The PSL continues to attract strong global interest, and this agreement reinforces our confidence in the league’s long-term commercial trajectory and its ability to deliver value across diverse international markets.

We are grateful to Walee Technologies for breaking past records. The continued rise in international media rights value reflects the collective efforts of franchises, players, and partners who have helped position the PSL as a globally recognised cricketing property."

Walee Technologies, the successful bidder, also shared its excitement about partnering with the PSL. CEO Muhammad Ahsan Tahir described the achievement as a milestone for Pakistani innovation and technology:

"This is a victory for every Pakistani who believes in 'Made in Pakistan' technology," said Ahsan Tahir, CEO of Walee Technologies. "This is just the start of our HBL PSL journey. We have a lot of plans and we'd like everyone to eagerly await everything Walee is about to do.”

Since its inception in 2016, the PSL has shown consistent commercial growth in media rights, sponsorships, and digital platforms, establishing itself as Pakistan’s premier sporting brand and a key fixture in the global T20 cricket ecosystem.

The PCB and PSL management remain committed to enhancing the international broadcast experience and expanding the league’s reach, ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the PSL at an unprecedented scale.