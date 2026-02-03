Seattle Mariners acquire All-Star Brendan Donovan in three-team trade

An undated picture of All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan. — Reuters

The Seattle Mariners have strengthened their daily lineup, obtaining All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, as part of a three-team deal which also featured the Tampa Bay Rays.

Donovan, a 29-year-old second baseman, made the All-Star list last year and has demonstrated the ability to play any position with the exception of pitcher, catcher and centre field in four years with St. Louis.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement that Brendan’s all-around skills, versatility, and strong character make him an ideal fit for the team.

"It's tough to imagine a better fit for our current team than Brendan," Dipoto said.

"His combination of offensive skill, defensive versatility, consistency in performance, baseball instincts, and quality of character line up with what we value most."

In 2022, he recorded a slash line of.282/.361/.411 and won a Gold Glove due to his utility work during his rookie year.

Mariners parted with first-round picks Jurrangelo Cijntje (2024) and Tai Peete (2023) to St. Louis and Ben Williamson to Tampa Bay in order to acquire Donovan, who is under contract in 2026 at $5.8 million with an option for an extra year.

In its turn, the Rays traded Double-A outfielder Colton Ledbetter and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick with the Cardinals.

Donovan is the fourth (2025) All-Star on the list of the Mariners with catcher Cal Raleigh, centre fielder Julio Rodriguez and left fielder Randy Arozarena.

He is capable of playing third base or second on the readiness of 22-year-old Cole Young. This trade solidifies the title hopes of Seattle and refills the talent pool of St. Louis and Tampa Bay.