Ronnie O’Sullivan hails Wu Yize as future world number one

An undated picture of Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and Wu Yize. — WST

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has stated that there is a bright future for Wu Yize in China, and he could be the world number one within three years.

His first ranking title came in November, when Wu defeated four-time world champion John Higgins in the final of the International Championship.

After the win, Higgins called Wu a ‘total star’ and likened him to the late Paul Hunter, the three-time Masters champion who died aged 27.

Nevertheless, O’Sullivan thinks that the style of Yize is closer to six-time world champion Steve Davis.

“A lot of people liken him to Paul Hunter but I think he's more like a modern day Steve Davis,” O’Sullivan said.

“He's more dynamic, more cue power, more aggressive, more scoring power but his positional play for me is on the level of Steve Davis, [and the ball] always goes in the middle of the hole.”

Yize also debuted at the Master in January, and went as far as the semi-finals, where he lost 6-5 to eventual winner Kyren Wilson.

O Sullivan, who worked most recently with Yize in Hong Kong, was full of compliments about the young talent.

“I practised with him for two or three days… After day two I was like ‘this kid is really special’,” he said. “I’d just love to go and see him fulfil his potential as a professional. I expect him to do a lot of great things in snooker.”

Exceeding the dynamic skills of two of the greatest champions of snooker, Yize is quickly building up as one of the most thrilling up-and-coming stars in the sport.