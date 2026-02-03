Sialkot Stallionz sign Steve Smith ahead of historic PSL 11

Steve Smith of Sydney Sixers raises the bat to celebrate after completing a century (100 runs) during the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on January 16, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) newest franchise, Sialkot Stallionz, on Tuesday announced the signing of former Australian captain Steve Smith ahead of the historic 11th edition, scheduled to be played from March 26 to May 3.

The announcement was made via the franchise's official social media channels, confirming the first and biggest direct signings.

"One of the Biggest Signings in PSL History: A game-changer, powerhouse player— we welcome Steve Smith on board as a Stallion," the post captioned.

The right-handed batter brings a wealth of experience in the shortest format, having played in top leagues including the Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred, Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He is set to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League this season.

The 36-year-old has represented Australia in 67 T20 internationals, scoring 1,094 runs at a strike rate of 125.45, including five fifties.

In domestic and franchise T20 cricket, Smith has played 272 matches, amassing 6,242 runs at a strike rate of 131.38, with 30 half-centuries and five centuries.

Most recently, he featured in BBL 15 for Sydney Sixers, scoring 299 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 167.97, including a century and two fifties, helping his team reach the grand finale.

Earlier, on January 29, Sialkot Stallionz appointed former Australian wicketkeeper-batter and captain Tim Paine as their head coach.

Paine brings extensive experience, having represented Australia in 35 Tests and 35 ODIs, while also captaining the national side in the longest format.

The franchise is owned by OZ Developers, led by Hamza Majeed, who acquired the team during a high-profile auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8.

After FKS Group secured the first new franchise with an offer of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million), OZ Developers won the bid for the Sialkot team with Rs 1.85 billion, naming the franchise after the historic city of Sialkot.

This expansion marks the second major addition in PSL history. Multan Sultans were the first new team, joining the league during its third season and increasing the number of teams from five to six.

With PSL 11, two additional franchises have been introduced, bringing the total number of teams to eight.

For the unversed, the highly anticipated players' auction for PSL 11 is scheduled for February 11.