NBA: Memphis Grizzlies end losing streak with win over Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on Feb 2, 2026. — Reuters

Memphis Grizzlies snapped a six-game losing streak with a 137-128 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves here at the FedExForum on Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 30 points, and Ty Jerome scored 19 points and had eight assists. Jaylen Wells contributed 18 points to get Memphis back on track.

The Grizzlies also had the advantage of good bench contributions. Vince Williams Jr. and Cam Spencer both registered 16 and five assists, Cedric Coward had 14 points, and GG Jackson 13 points and eight rebounds.

In the absence of star guard Ja Morant, who has been out of action because of a left elbow sprain for a sixth straight game, Memphis proved to be deep and resilient.

Its main reserve, Santi Aldama (knee) was also absent, along with four other rotation players.

Minnesota, which had four straight wins under its belt, were headed by Anthony Edwards with 39 points and 29 points by Jaden McDaniels on 11-of-14 shooting.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 21 points, and Julius Randle scored 19 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

The Grizzlies built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, which grew to 20 points early in the fourth by a one-minute spurt of three straight three-pointers by GG Jackson, Ty Jerome, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Timberwolves tried to make a late comeback, and the margin was narrowed to nine, but with 1:09 left on the clock, Cedric Coward's dunk clinched the victory.

Memphis, which led 66-58 at the half, and hit 10 of 18 three-pointers in the first half, will now go on a five-game road trip starting Wednesday in Sacramento.