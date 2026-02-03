Tim Paine ‘super excited’ to lead Sialkot Stallionz in PSL 11

Australia A assistant coach Tim Paine is seen during the four day match between Australia A and New Zealand A at Allan Border Field on August 28, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. — CA

KARACHI: Former Australian captain Tim Paine, who has been appointed as the head coach of PSL’s newest franchise, Sialkot Stallionz, expressed his excitement about joining the team ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to take place from March 26 to May 3.

In a video shared on the Stallionz’ official social media handle, Paine reflected on the opportunity to lead a new team in the league.

"G'day everyone, Tim Paine here. I'm super excited to be involved with the Sialkot Stallionz for this year's PSL. Joining a brand-new franchise and building something from the ground up is going to be a great challenge—and I can't wait to get involved," he said.

The 42-year-old also spoke about his admiration for the tournament and the competitive standard of cricket in Pakistan.

"Super excited to come to the PSL! It's a competition I've watched for a few years and have always been impressed by the talent, the level of cricket, and the passion of the fans. I can't wait to get stuck in with the Stallionz," Paine added.

He also teased upcoming announcements related to both the franchise and the league.

"Keep an eye on our social media today—huge announcements are coming not just from the Stallionz, but from the PSL. Massive news is on the way, and I can't wait to get over there and get involved. See you all soon," he concluded.

Paine, appointed on January 29, brings a wealth of experience, having represented Australia in 35 Tests and 35 ODIs, while also captaining the national side in the longest format.

The Sialkot Stallionz are owned by OZ Developers, headed by Hamza Majeed, who acquired the franchise rights during a star-studded auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8.

After FKS Group secured the first franchise with an offer of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million), OZ Developers won the bid for the second team with Rs 1.85 billion, naming the franchise after the city of Sialkot.

This marks the second major expansion in PSL history. Multan Sultans were the first team added during the third season, increasing the league from five to six teams.

With PSL 11, two additional franchises have been introduced, bringing the total number of teams to eight.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated players’ auction for the landmark 11th edition of the PSL is scheduled to be held on February 11.