Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr win over transfer frustration: reports

An undated picture of Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/ cristiano

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuously absent from Al Nassr’s 1-0 Saudi Pro League win over Al Riyadh on Monday, according to international media reports, the 40-year-old forward was sitting out in protest.

In 95 league games since joining Al Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has scored 91 goals, but is reportedly angry at the inactivity of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) in transfer deals at the club.

It follows the addition of title contender Al Hilal to their squad with France forward Karim Benzema and former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, as well as Saudi internationals Murad Al Hawsawi and Sultan Mandash.

One goal by the former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane settled the game, putting Al Nassr a single point behind league leaders Al Hilal.

The only player that Al Nassr has added during the January window has been Iraq under-23 midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem, who has not yet played.

In comparison, Al Hilal have acquired some of the main players, giving them a more formidable title claim.

Manager Jorge Jesus had already made wishes for reinforcements, saying: "We don't have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al-Nassr is not good and doesn't allow it -- I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us."

Turning 41 on Thursday, Ronaldo signed a new deal in June that keeps him at Al Nassr at least through June 2027, though his future may depend on whether the club invests in new talent.