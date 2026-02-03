Karim Benzema joins Al-Hilal after Al-Ittihad exit

An undated picture of Karim Benzema. — Instagram/ karimbenzema

The Saudi Pro League leaders announced on Monday that Karim Benzema has joined Al-Hilal, after his contract with Al-Ittihad was terminated.

According to the local media, the shift to Al-Hilal followed after Benzema rejected an offer to renew his contract with Al-Ittihad. The ex-French striker had been out of the last two league games for the team.

The Saudi club stated that they have acquired Karim Benzema on a free transfer.

"Al-Hilal signed French star Karim Benzema on a free transfer to represent the football team for one and a half years," the Saudi club said in a statement.

Benzema spent an effective season with the Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad, which took them to the league title and King Cup last season.

"This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally," Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer in 2023 after 14 years with Real Madrid, said on X.

"I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared."

The former Real Madrid striker, 38, scored 16 goals in 21 matches for Al-Ittihad in all competitions this season.

It was the inaugural domestic twin in the history of Al-Ittihad. Al-Hilal are at the top of the league table, and they have 47 points, a single point ahead of Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad have sixth position with 34 points.