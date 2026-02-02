Afghanistan ease past Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up

Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Scotland at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on February 2, 2026. — ICC

BENGALURU: Darwish Rasooli's quickfire half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Afghanistan to a comfortable 61-run victory over Scotland in the warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on Monday.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan's decision to bat first paid dividends as his team piled up a massive total of 184/6 in 20 overs.

The Asian side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost Sediqullah Atal (six) and Gulbadin Naib (three) inside four overs with just 20 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Rasooli joined Ibrahim Zadran in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head with blistering 82-run partnership for the third wicket until Brad Currie dismissed the latter in the 13th over.

Zadran scored an anchoring 36 off 32 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Rasooli was then involved in a one-sided 27-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (three) before putting together a 32-run stand with Mohammad Nabi, who made a quickfire 34 off 16 deliveries, laced with two sixes and as many fours.

The middle-order batter remained the top-scorer with a 46-ball 84, studded with seven fours and five sixes and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Scotland, Mark Watt and Jack Jarvis bagged two wickets each, while Currie made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 185-run target, Scotland's batting unit could yield 123 runs before getting bowled out in 19.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Matthew Cross and opener Michael Jones remained the joint top-scorers for Scotland with 21 each, while Brandon McMullen (20), Watt (15) and George Munsey (13) were the others to amass double figures.

Omarzai spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling charge with three wickets, followed by Ziaur Rahman and Nabi with two each, while Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid chipped in with one apiece.