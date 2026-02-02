Barcelona coach Hansi Flick 'not happy' with Rapinha's injury

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts during their LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona will be without winger Raphinha for the Copa del Rey clash at second-tier Albacete on Tuesday because of a thigh strain and coach Hansi Flick said something had to "change" regarding the Brazilian's preparation.

Raphinha's injury, sustained in the win over Elche on Saturday in La Liga, is expected to keep him out for only a week, but Flick was notably upset by the issue.

The winger missed two months with a hamstring injury earlier this season and is a key player for the Spanish champions.

"To be honest I'm not happy with this, really, because he's a very important player," Flick told a news conference Monday.

"We have to see what we have to change and also what he has to change. We'll speak about that in the next days because it's important.

"This is the important phase in the season, we need every player to be able to play and when he's out, it's not good."

Barcelona have not lost a match this season which Raphinha has started.

Albacete defeated Real Madrid in the previous round of the competition, and Flick said he was not surprised.

"This is why we love (cup games), there are sometimes unexpected results," said the coach.

"Of course it's like that -- they have nothing to lose, they have only to win."

According to Spanish reports German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, on loan at Girona, has suffered a hamstring injury which could keep him out for two months.

"I didn't speak with him but I'm very sorry for him, but we have to wait for the results and we'll see what happened," added Flick.

Ter Stegen has played two games for Girona after joining them in January until the end of the season.