FIH Pro League: Visa issues delay Pakistan's departure for Australia

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

KARACHI: The Pakistan men's hockey team's departure from Bangkok to Sydney to participate in their forthcoming FIH Pro League matches has been delayed due to the non-issuance of Australian visas.

According to the details, the Green Shirts were originally scheduled to fly from Bangkok to Sydney on Monday night, but the visa issue has now pushed it to February 5.

For the unversed, Pakistan are set to play a total of four matches during the Australia-leg of the FIH Pro League from February 10 to 14.

Pakistan will begin their February campaign against Australia on February 10 before taking on Germany the following day, February 11.

The team will then face Australia again on February 13 and conclude the Australian leg with a clash against Germany on February 14.

Both opponents are ranked well above Pakistan in the latest FIH world rankings. Germany currently occupies third place, Australia sits fifth, while Pakistan is placed 14th.

The upcoming fixtures mark an important phase in Pakistan's return to top-tier international hockey after securing their place in the Pro League earlier this season.

The February matches will serve as a key test of the team's competitiveness against elite opposition as they continue their Pro League campaign, and their captain, Amad Butt, has vowed that his team will avoid repeating past errors and instead "surprise" top-ranked opponents.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News last week, Butt said Pakistan's confidence has grown despite defeats in each of the first four Pro League matches.

Pakistan's FIH Hockey Pro League schedule (Australia leg):

February 10, 2026: Australia vs Pakistan

February 11, 2026: Pakistan vs Germany

February 13, 2026: Australia vs Pakistan

February 14, 2026: Germany vs Pakistan