NFL announces multi-year deal for games in Madrid

A general overall view of Spain and United States flags on the field during the playing of the national anthem before the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on November 16, 2025. — Reuters

The NFL announced a "multi-year" agreement Monday to continue playing regular-season games in Madrid, starting in 2026.

The league staged its first game in Spain during the 2025 season when the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime on Nov. 16.

The game drew 78,610 fans to Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium, which will once again serve as the venue under Monday's deal.

"It is an honor and a privilege for Real Madrid to host the NFL once again at the Bernabeu stadium," said Real Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno.

"We experienced a historic first NFL Madrid game a few months ago, and this new agreement will allow the alliance between our club, the Community of Madrid, the City Council and the NFL to continue, strengthening the image of our capital and the Spanish brand around the world. The transformation of the Bernabeu stadium is a major boost for sport to continue to be a unifying force for millions of fans across all continents."

The Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins have marketing rights in Spain, where the NFL counts 11 million fans.

The NFL played six other international games in 2025: three in London, one in Berlin, one in Dublin and one in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

In addition to returning to Madrid in 2026, the NFL will play its first-ever game in Australia in Melbourne with the Los Angeles Rams as one of the participants. There will also be three games in London and one each in Munich, Germany, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with additional games to be announced.