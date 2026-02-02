Sri Lanka squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 unveiled

Sri Lanka´s Matheesha Pathirana (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first T20I against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on January 30, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday unveiled the final 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which they co-host alongside India from February 7 to March 8.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead the former champions in the 20-team tournament, with their squad further featuring the experienced core in the form of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.

Former captain Wanindu Hasaranga will lead Sri Lanka's all-rounder ranks, further comprising Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage, while their bowling unit is comprised of established pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana, with Maheesh Theekshana set to provide a specialist spin option.

Sri Lanka, drawn in Group B, will kick off their campaign here against Ireland on February 8 before departing for Pallekele for their next two group-stage fixtures against Oman and Australia, scheduled to be played on February 12 and 16, respectively.

The co-host will then return here for their final group-stage match against Zimbabwe on February 19.

The 2014 champions are currently engaged in a three-match home T20I series against England, which the touring side lead 2-0. The third and last fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka's group-stage fixtures:

February 8: v Ireland, Colombo

February 12: v Oman, Pallekele

February 16: v Australia, Pallekele

February 19: v Zimbabwe, Colombo