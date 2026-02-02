President's Trophy Grade-I: Final contenders struggle on opening day of last round

Ghani Glass's Sameen Gul poses for a picture after the opening day of their seventh-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against KRL at the KCCA Stadium in Karachi on February 2, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Joint leaders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), alongside third-placed Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), struggled on the opening day of their respective final-round President's Trophy Grade-I matches.

At the KCCA Stadium here, KRL were bowled out for a meagre 189 in 61.1 overs despite Hamza Nazar's half-century as Sameen Gul's six-wicket haul put Ghani Glass on top.

Hamza remained the top-scorer with a brisk 71 off 80 deliveries with the help of 10 fours, followed by Waqar Ahmed and Aqib Shah, who made 35 and 30, respectively.

Sameen spearheaded Ghani Glass's bowling charge with sensational bowling figures of 6/42 in his 18 overs. Ali Shabbir bagged two wickets, while Shoaib Akhtar Jnr made one scalp.

In response, Ghani Glass finished the opening day at 45/2 in 18 overs, bringing the deficit down to 144 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Top-order batter Tayyab Tahir and nightwatchman Sameen, unbeaten on four and two, respectively, will resume Ghani Glass's response on the subsequent day.

For KRL, Sufiyan Muqeem and captain Iftikhar Ahmed could pick up one wicket apiece, dismissing Sharjeel Khan (24) and Khawaja Arham (11), respectively.

At the UBL Sports Complex here, joint leaders SNGPL experienced an equally forgetful opening day against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as they were bowled out for a modest 182 in 66.2 overs after being put into bat.

All-rounder Mubasir Khan waged a lone battle for the leaders with a gutsy half-century, top-scoring with 52 off 102 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six. The top-order duo of Azan Awais and Omair Bin Yousuf, 23 each, were the next-best run-getters.

Asif Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for OGDCL, taking six wickets for 71 runs in his 29 overs, while Mohammad Amir Khan and Danish Aziz bagged two each.

In turn, skipper Imam-ul-Haq's anchoring knock helped OGDCL amass 63/2 in 21 overs before stumps were drawn.

OGDCL had a commanding start to their innings, with their opening pair of Imam and Maaz Sadaqat putting together 58 runs for the first wicket before Test pacer Mohammad Ali dismissed the latter, who made a 52-ball 25.

Ali struck again, dismissing top-order batter Haroon Arshad for a 12-ball duck to bring the total down to 61/2.

Imam and Arsal Sheikh, unbeaten on 36 and zero, respectively, then batted sensibly in the dying minutes of the opening day to ensure OGDCL did not suffer further setbacks and will resume their response on Tuesday as they trail SNGPL by 119 runs.

The third contender of this year's President's Trophy Grade-I final, WAPDA, conceded a mammoth total against State Bank of Pakistan on the opening day of their last-round match at the SBP Sports Complex after their captain Khalid Usman won the toss and opted to field first.

Put into bat first, the home side accumulated 394 runs before getting bowled out in 83.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Rameez Aziz led SBP's batting charge with an anchoring century, top-scoring with 145 off 182 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and four sixes.

Opener Abdullah Fazal and all-rounder Qasim Akram made handy contributions to the total with 72 and 45, respectively.

For WAPDA, Naqeebullah and skipper Khalid bagged three wickets each, followed by Mujtaba Khan with two, while Akif Javed and Mohammad Naveed could claim one apiece.

WAPDA got to bat only two overs before stumps were called, and their openers, Rafay Rana and Muhammad Akhlaq, cautiously defended all the deliveries, meaning their scoreboard remained intact at 0/0.

The remaining final-round fixture of the President's Trophy Grade-I, between holders Pakistan Television (PTV) and Sahir Associates, remained evenly poised after the enthralling opening day at the Oval Academy Ground here.

Put into bat first, the defending champions managed to register a decent total of 267 in 60.3 overs despite a dismal start as their middle-order trio of Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Arafat Minhas and Amad Butt forced a significant recovery.

Mohsin remained the top-scorer with a brisk half-century, making 66 off 77 deliveries with the help of eight fours and three sixes, followed by Minhas and Butt, who made 49 and 44, respectively.

Razaullah was the pick of the bowlers for Sahir Associates, taking a five-wicket haul for 73 runs in 22 overs, followed by Khan Zeb with three, while Rewayat Khan and captain Hafiz Mohammad Suleman chipped in with one apiece.

In response, Sahir Associates reached 60/1 in 18 overs before the conclusion of the opening day's play.

Wicketkeeper batter Asim Ali Nasir and opener Faham-ul-Haq, unbeaten on 30 and 20, respectively, will resume their response on the second day as they trail the defending champions by 217 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Mohammad Ilyas Khan remained the solitary wicket-taker for PTV on the opening day by dismissing opener Abdullah, who could muster three.