PCB shortlists five bidders for Multan Sultans' auction ahead of PSL 11

Multan Sultans' David Willey (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 16, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced shortlisting five bidders out of six for the highly anticipated auction of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans ahead of the historic 11th edition of the tournament, set to run from March 26 to May 3.

According to the cricket board, its bid committee carried out a "thorough and transparent" evaluation process, which found five bidders to be "technically qualified" to participate in the team's auction, the venue and date of which will be announced in due course.

"A total of six proposals were received from interested parties within the stipulated deadline. The PCB bid committee then carried out a thorough and transparent evaluation process," the cricket board said in a statement.

"Out of the six proposals, five (5) bidders have been termed technically qualified, who will now take part in the Auction process of the Multan Sultans. The date and venue for the Auction will be shared in due course," it added.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer expressed delight over receiving overwhelming interest from the parties to acquire the ownership rights of the franchise.

"We are delighted to receive such keen interest in the sale of Multan Sultans' Franchise Rights. The HBL PSL congratulates the technically qualified bidders and appreciates all parties who engaged with us through-out the tender process; with whom we will continue to explore other exciting opportunities," Naseer said in a PCB-released statement.

"I'm sure the fans are equally excited for another thrilling Team Auction before the focus shifts to all important Player Auction for HBL PSL 11. The final lineup of the eight HBL PSL team owners is going to set the ball rolling for the New Era of the HBL PSL 11.

"Stay tuned for further updates from HBL PSL. Exciting times await."

The development came two days after sources suggested that former owner of the franchise, Ali Tareen, was interested in reacquiring the ownership rights of the 2021 champions.

According to the insiders, Tareen, who decided against renewing the ownership contract after the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league due to his differences with the PCB, has decided to partake in the team's auction.

Notably, the PCB formally invited bids for the ownership rights of the franchise by issuing an advertisement to attract interested parties last month.

The deadline for the submission of documents for technical proposals was set for January 30.