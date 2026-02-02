Rooney believes Liverpool star could be worried after seeing Ekitike, Wirtz perform

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz (left) celebrates scoring their third goal with Hugo Ekitike at Anfield on January 12, 2026. — Reuters

Wayne Rooney believes Liverpool striker Alexander Isak could be worried after seeing Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz performing in his absence.

The injured Isak watched on as Ekitike and Wirtz scored against the Sweden international's former side Newcastle United in a 4-1 victory.

Rooney, speaking on “The Wayne Rooney Show”, raised the point, saying that Ekitike and Wirtz have found their feet, which could be a sign of worry for Isak.

Manchester United legend also praised the pairing between the two, saying that these two [Wirtz and Ekitike] seem to have a really good understanding of each other's game.

"I'd be more worried if I was Isak, sat there watching. His Liverpool career just hasn't got up and going yet. Obviously they paid a lot of money for him and these two [Wirtz and Ekitike] seem to have a real good understanding of each other's game and they look like a real threat,” Rooney said.

“Ekitike's second goal in particular was brilliant, it reminds me of Romario. A little toe-poke goal but it's instinctive. He is the type of player I like to watch. He's not a number nine, he's not a number 10. He drifts out wide, he gets on the ball, brings players into the game and he can score goals. So he's got a bit of everything really.”

Hugo Ekitike is the most impressive performer for Liverpool among the new signings. He has scored 15 goals in 32 appearances for the Reds.

Alexander Isak scored three goals in his first 16 matches for Liverpool before getting injured against Tottenham Hotspur in December.