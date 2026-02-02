Carlos Alcaraz reveals four words Djokovic said to him after Australian Open final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) hugs Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the Australian Open men's singles at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed the four words Novak Djokovic said to him after the Spaniard defeated him in the Australian Open final.

Alcaraz, 22, became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams, adding to his two titles each from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens.

He surpassed legendary countryman Rafael Nadal — in the crowd to witness the feat — who was two years older when he did the same.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors, and Ivan Lendl.

Carlos Alcaraz was imperious after a slow start in dismissing the 38-year-old 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at floodlit Rod Laver Arena to claim a seventh Slam title and cement himself as undisputed world number one.

When asked what Djokovic said to him in the moments after the game, Alcaraz said: "He just told me: 'Congratulations, you deserve it.'

"It is always a pleasure to share the court with him, even more especially if it is a Grand Slam final... It doesn't matter if this time I won. You know, every time that I'm able to feel that aura from him on the other side of the net, for me, it's a privilege.

"It's an honour, and it is like a master class for me to try and learn as much as I can. I have huge respect for him as an athlete, as a person, and I'm just really grateful to be able to live experiences on and off the court. That embrace was about respect, I guess."