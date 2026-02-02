Sri Lanka suffer injury setback ahead of T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga (right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Jos Buttler during the first T20I against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on January 30, 2026. — AFP

Sri Lanka have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as fast bowler Eshan Malinga has been ruled out of the third T20I against England due to a dislocated shoulder, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Monday.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Sri Lanka’s defeat to England in the second T20I at Pallekele on Sunday.

According to the repors, Malinga had already been included in Sri Lanka's provisional World Cup squad, which is yet to be officially announced by SLC, but his participation in the mega event is now in doubt following the setback.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of England’s run chase, shortly after play resumed following a lengthy rain delay.

While delivering the first ball of the over, Malinga appeared to injure his left (non-bowling) shoulder during his follow-through and collapsed to the ground in visible discomfort.

The delivery was called a no-ball for height, having passed above the batter’s waist.

"He will return to Colombo today, where he will undergo an MRI scan to assess the extent of the injury and determine the next course of action," stated an SLC media release.

The injury comes as a significant setback for Malinga, who has rapidly climbed Sri Lanka’s seam-bowling ranks following an impressive IPL debut in 2025.

Since making his T20I debut in November, he has claimed eight wickets in as many matches at a strike rate of 17.1.

No replacement has been named in the squad so far, with Pramod Madushan currently the only other specialist seamer available.

Madushan, who was considered a backup option for Dushmantha Chameera ahead of the series, is now expected to step in for Malinga in the final T20I.

With SLC yet to officially announce their World Cup squad, it remains unclear whether Malinga will retain his place in the final 15. Any changes after the January 31 submission deadline would require approval from the ICC.

Should Sri Lanka opt for a replacement, they have several fast-bowling options to choose from. Madushan and Nuwan Thushara are seen as the leading contenders, with the former likely to get an opportunity to stake his claim in the third T20I.

Thushara, meanwhile, has been a key figure in Sri Lanka’s T20I setup over the past year. Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka are also in contention, with Binura and Madushanka providing left-arm pace options.