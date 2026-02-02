Paddy Pimblett learns from loss, calls for rematch

Photo of British MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett. — Screengrab/YouTube

Paddy Pimblett said he has learned a lot from Justin Gaethje's fight at UFC 324 and wants a rematch with him.

Gaethje overcame Pimblett in a gruelling five-round battle, held at the T-Mobile Arena on January 24.

The American secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46.

The victory ended Pimblett's seven-fight unbeaten run in the UFC, but Gaethje praised the Liverpool fighter, giving him credit for his toughness.

Now, after one week of his defeat, Pimblett has spoken out, congratulating Gaethje and calling for a rematch.

“Congrats to Justin Gaethje,” Pimblett said in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

“I did say before the fight ‘I want the best version of Justin Gaethje’ and that Justin Gaethje turned up, so hats off to him. I hope he wins the undisputed title off Ilia and hopefully we can run it back, even though I don’t think he’s got too many fights left.

“Hopefully we can run it back in the future (because) there is a couple of things in that fight (that) pissed me off, you know?”

He added that he has learned a lot from the loss, but there’s nothing he can go back and change.

“We get on with it,” the Liverpudlian said.

“It’s done now. There’s nothing we can do, there’s nothing we can go back and change. I just hope that in the future he can step up and have a rematch with me, but it’s one of (those things).

"I know he’s on the arse-end of his career, so if he just end up just fighting Ilia and fighting Max (Holloway) and retiring, it’s one of them (things). I’ll have learned a lot from losing that fight, so we crack on.”