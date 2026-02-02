Oleksandr Usyk names potential opponent for 2026 fight

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has named the potential opponent he wants to fight in 2026, saying, “I want to fight with him, no problem”.

Usyk, who vacated the WBO belt in pursuit of a showdown with Deontay Wilder, is very close to finalising his highly-anticipated return to the ring.

Derek Chisora confirmed to talkSPORT in January that he is close to finalising a showdown with Wilder, hijacking Usyk’s opponent.

Wilder had previously confirmed that he had entered talks with the Ukrainian over the potential fight in 2026, before choosing to fight Chisora.

"It is definitely becoming a real conversation," Wilder told talkSPORT.

"Boxing is a business but sometimes it falls through, right now we are in talks for that fight, yes.

"I'm excited and looking forward to it. Once I get the final say-so and details, then my blood will be pumping.

"I am excited [for the potential of that fight happening], and once things become clearer, that is when I can go to camp."

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk has returned to his old rival, Tyson Fury, saying he wants to fight him.

“Maybe March, I’m back in the ring. [Opponent]? I don’t know. We prepare about this. Yes, I want fight with Tyson Fury, no problem. Saudi Arabia, USA, doesn’t matter,” Usyk told Seconds Out.

Usyk, who is nearing his 40s, has recently vacated the WBO belt, but still has the WBC, WBA and IBF titles with him, and is looking for only big fights ahead of retirement.

The Ukrainian became the undisputed heavyweight champion for the third time after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium last time out on July 19.