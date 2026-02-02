Manchester City’s Rodri criticises refereeing decisions after draw with Tottenham

Manchester City's Rodri reacts after being shown a red card in a Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City star Rodri has criticised the refereeing decisions following a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, saying the referees don’t want us to win.

City let a two-goal lead slip to draw at Tottenham on Sunday as a moment of magic by home forward Dominic Solanke handed Arsenal a huge Premier League title boost.

First-half goals by Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo had City cruising towards a win that would have cut Arsenal's lead back to four points, and a listless Tottenham left the field to the sound of boos at the interval.

But Solanke showed great strength to slot in from close range under pressure from Marc Guehi in the 53rd minute to revive home hopes, and his second goal in the 70th minute will be replayed again and again.

As Solanke dived forward to try to meet Conor Gallagher's cross, the ball was behind him. Still, he flicked out a leg and conjured up a scorpion-like flick over his head with his heel that looped up and over City's keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net.

Speaking after the match, Rodri exploded in anger, vehemently criticising the decision which allowed Solanke’s first goal to stand.

“They don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral. I don’t know how to feel, honestly. Now I see the images. On the pitch, of course, you cannot see. It’s a clear foul in the first action of the goal. It's a clear foul! And VAR is for a reason. And these small details make the difference,” Rodri said.

“We’re trying to do our best. It’s the first goal they scored. Maybe if they don’t score this goal, we win the game. It’s one game and another game and another game. It’s not possible. And honestly, I never speak about referees.

“I respect their job massively, but they have to pay attention to these things. He kicked the leg; it’s so clear. He anticipated the leg of Marc [Guehi], and it’s a clear foul. But it’s not [just] today; it’s two, three games in a row, and I don’t know why.”

Second-placed City's fourth draw in their last six league games left them on 47 points from 24 games, six points behind Arsenal, who won 4-0 at Leeds United on Saturday. Tottenham are 14th with 29 points.