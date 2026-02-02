Former Australian batter defends Usman Tariq after Cameron Green's ‘chucking’ gesture

Usman Tariq of Pakistan bowls during the T20 International match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on January 31, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. — AFP

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has come to the defence of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq following a controversial moment in the second T20I against Australia.

The incident in the second T20I occurred on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over of Australia’s innings, when Tariq bowled a fuller delivery outside off.

Green attempted a sweep on one knee but ended up lofting the ball into a regulation catch at point to Shadab Khan.

On his way back to the pavilion, the top-scoring Green, who made 35 off 20 balls, expressed his frustration over Tariq’s “slingy” action by mimicking a throwing gesture towards the dugout, seemingly implying the bowler was chucking.

Khawaja took to his Instagram and shared a detailed video of an Australian journalist discussing the incident in his story.

"There aren't many things worse than being called a 'chucker' in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and has been cleared twice. Let's have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions," Khawaja wrote in support of Tariq.

This is not the first time Tariq’s bowling has come under scrutiny. The spinner was reported during PSL 9 and 10, but his action was officially cleared on both occasions.

Tariq, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in November last year, has faced similar criticism in the past, most notably while representing Desert Vipers in last year’s ILT20.

During a qualifier play-off against MI Emirates, Tom Banton suggested Tariq’s delivery was “thrown.”

In response, the spinner explained the unique structure of his elbow, which limits full extension.

"There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully," he said.

"Whenever spinners face allegations of chucking, they often modify their action after lab tests. I've undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. I didn't have to change anything because I know I'm not throwing."

The right-arm spinner has been reported for a suspect bowling action twice in his career but was cleared both times, including by an ICC-accredited biomechanics lab last year after being tested over 24 deliveries.