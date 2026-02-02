Shahid Afridi speaks out after Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup clash

Former Pakistan Cricket Player Shahid Afridi looks on prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England at National Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has supported the Government’s decision to boycott the national team’s group-stage match against India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on 15 February.

Afridi took to the social media platform X, emphasising his long-standing belief in cricket as a unifying force, stating that the sport has the power to “open doors when politics closes them.”

“I've always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. It’s regrettable that Pakistan won’t play India at the T20 World Cup, but I stand behind my government’s decision. This is the moment for the ICC to lead and prove, through decisions rather than statements, that it is committed to fairness,” Afridi wrote.

I’ve always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. It’s regrettable that Pakistan won’t play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government’s decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 2, 2026

On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan confirmed that its national men’s cricket team will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 but will abstain from the group-stage match against arch-rivals India on 15 February.

The decision is aimed at applying financial pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was criticised last week by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for exhibiting “double standards” and for allegedly being influenced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement came shortly after a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Naqvi concluded.

Naqvi had previously met the Prime Minister last month to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup and had indicated that a final decision would be announced by 30 January or 2 February.

Pakistan’s reconsideration of participation in the 20-team mega event, scheduled to commence on 7 February, followed the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland last month, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to tour India.

The BCB’s refusal came earlier this month, following the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) release of experienced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, reportedly at the direction of the BCCI.