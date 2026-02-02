Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese to miss PSL 11

David Wiese celebrates after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans' Usman Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket final match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2023. — AFP

Lahore: Lahore Qalandars have confirmed that their long-standing all-rounder David Wiese will not be participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 due to unforeseen circumstances and important family commitments.

Wiese has shared a strong and enduring association with the Qalandars over the past seven seasons and has expressed his intention to return in future editions of the PSL.

During his tenure with the franchise, he has been a vital contributor both on and off the field, consistently performing with bat and ball while serving as an integral member of the team’s leadership group.

His experience, composure under pressure, and mentorship of younger players have been key pillars in Lahore Qalandars’ journey and success.

The franchise has expressed full support for Wiese’s decision to prioritise his family this season. His contributions as a leader and player have always been valued, and the team looks forward to welcoming him back in future campaigns.

Sameen Rana, owner of the Lahore Qalandars, praised David for his long-standing role within the franchise, highlighting not only his on-field contributions but also his influence as part of the team’s leadership group.

Speaking about David’s decision to step away temporarily, Rana expressed full support and appreciation for his commitment to family.

“David has been an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars family and our leadership group for many years. His contributions extend far beyond on-field performances. We fully respect his decision to prioritise his family at this time and look forward to welcoming him back in the coming seasons,” Rana said,

David Wiese, reflecting on his journey and experiences with the Lahore Qalandars, expressed deep appreciation for the team’s camaraderie and culture.

"Being part of Lahore Qalandars has been more than just cricket—it’s been a family. The brotherhood within the team, the positive and supportive environment, and the passion everyone brings every day make this franchise truly special. Being called a Murshad by the team and fans is something I will always cherish," Wiese said.

He further elaborated on the connection he shares with the team and its supporters, highlighting the impact of his role both on and off the field.

"The love and respect I’ve received over the years from everyone associated with Lahore Qalandars is immense, and it’s humbling to know that my guidance and presence, both on and off the field, have made a difference. I’m proud to have been part of a group that values teamwork, growth, and the spirit of the game, and I look forward to returning and contributing to the team’s journey in the seasons ahead," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the 40-year-old has been part of the Lahore Qalandars squad for seven consecutive seasons, having made his PSL debut with the Karachi Kings in 2017.

He has played 54 PSL matches, scoring 629 runs at a strike rate of 161.69 and taking 38 wickets with the ball.

For the unversed, the historic 11th edition of the PSL will begin on 26 March and continue until 3 May. This edition will see an expansion with two new teams, Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz, making their debut.

Additionally, the 11th edition will feature a player auction for the first time, replacing the traditional draft, which is scheduled for 11 February.