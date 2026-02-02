Pakistan team departs for Sri Lanka to begin T20 World Cup preparations

From left to right: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, opening batter Faheem Ashraf, and pacer Naseem Shah are all set to depart for Sri Lanka to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka on February 2, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan national cricket team on Monday departed for Sri Lanka, one of the co-hosts of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place from 7 February to 8 March.

The 15-member squad is led by captain Salman Ali Agha and includes star players Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Upon arrival in Sri Lanka, the team will rest today and tomorrow before their warm-up fixture against Ireland on 4 February at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

The venue will also host Pakistan’s group-stage matches against the Netherlands on 7 February and the USA on 10 February.

Under the ICC’s ‘Fusion Formula’, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. This arrangement has been made to avoid Pakistan and India touring each other’s countries during ICC events, with both teams instead competing at neutral venues.

Should Pakistan progress to the semi-finals and final, the knockout matches will be held in Colombo; otherwise, the semi-finals and final will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

The 2009 champions will open their campaign against the Netherlands on 7 February in Colombo, followed by matches against the USA on 10 February and Namibia on 18 February.

On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan confirmed that the national men’s team would participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will not play their group-stage match against arch-rivals India, scheduled for 15 February.

The decision is seen as a move to apply financial pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was criticised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week for alleged “double standards” and operating under the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement followed a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Naqvi.

The PCB chief had previously met the prime minister last month to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the mega-event, stating that a final decision would be announced between 30 January and 2 February.

Pakistan had reconsidered their participation in the 20-team tournament after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland following the former’s refusal to tour India.