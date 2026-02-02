LeBron James named to 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star team

LeBron James has won two gold medals at the Olympics so far. — AFP

LeBron James has been named to his record-extending 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star team on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers forward was named among the reserves from the Western Conference.

The 41-year-old NBA star, who was not selected initially as a starter in January, has found himself among the seven reserves chosen from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences by coaches.

James has made 31 appearances for the Lakers this season and is averaging 21.9 before missing 14 matches of the 2025-26 campaign because of sciatica.

"It wasn't a goal of mine to come into the season, miss the first 14 games and say, 'OK, I can be an All-Star'," James told reporters after the Lakers' 112-100 loss against the New York Knicks.

"I just wanted to get back to playing the game at a high level I knew I was capable of once I kind of worked the rust off of missing pre-season, training camp and my summer workouts, which I've never done in my whole career.

"So I didn't think about the All-Star Game, to be honest."

James was also named to the NBA All-Star team but missed that game due to injury.

The other players selected from the Western Conference as reserves include Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, who plays for the Houston Rockets, and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The revamped All-Star game will feature two teams of players from the United States and one team of international players this season.

The teams will play in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. The top two teams will then compete in a championship game.