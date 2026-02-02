PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for white-ball series against England

Shahzaib Khan of Pakistan celebrates with teammate Shamyl Hussain of Pakistan during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Buffalo Park on January 27, 2024 in East London, South Africa. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled a 16-member Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming T20 and 50-over series against the England Lions in Abu Dhabi.

The three-match T20 series will commence on Friday, 20 February, followed by a five-match 50-over series from 27 February to 9 March.

All matches are scheduled to be played at the Stadium Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the tour, the Pakistan Shaheens will attend a seven-day training camp in Karachi from 11–17 February.

Left-handed batter Shamyl Hussain will lead the Shaheens in both formats.

He will be supported in the batting line-up by Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Player of the Tournament Maaz Sadaqat and left-hander Saad Khan.

Pakistan U19 batter Sameer Minhas has also received a call-up for both series, alongside his brother Arafat Minhas, as the siblings continue to impress following their appearances in the ICC U19 World Cup and ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars, respectively.

Wicket-keeping duties will be shared by Rohail Nazir and Saad Baig, while the spin attack will include Arafat Minhas, leg-spinner Saad Masood and left-arm wrist-spinner Sufyan Moqim.

The pace department features U19 pacer Ali Raza, along with Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Mohammad Salman and Shahid Aziz.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will serve as mentor and team manager for the tour.

Former Test player Ijaz Ahmed Jr will lead as head coach, supported by former Pakistan international Mansoor Amjad as fielding coach and ex-Test pacer Aizaz Cheema as bowling coach.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad:

Shamyl Hussain (c), Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Shahid Aziz and Sufyan Moqim.

Support Staff:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (mentor & team manager), Ijaz Ahmed Jr (head coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Aizaz Cheema (bowling coach), Mohammad Tahir (physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (performance analyst).

