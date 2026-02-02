Here’s how much financial loss Indian broadcasters could suffer after Pakistan boycott

Abrar Ahmed (2R) celebrates with his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking the wicket of India's Sanju Samson during the Asia Cup 2025 final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. - AFP

Indian broadcasters are set to face significant financial losses after Pakistan announced it would boycott its upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against arch-rivals India, following government approval.

Pakistan, placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA, will play all its matches in Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to face the Netherlands on February 7, the opening day of the World Cup, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

The India-Pakistan fixture is widely regarded as the most commercially lucrative match of the tournament, driving broadcast revenues, sponsorship deals, advertising premiums and ticket sales.

According to Indian media reports, the overall commercial value of a single India-Pakistan T20 match is estimated at around $500 million (approximately INR 45,000 crore), factoring in broadcast rights, advertising, sponsorship activations, ticket sales and related commercial activity.

Advertising slots during the match reportedly command between INR 25 lakh and INR 40 lakh for a 10-second spot, considerably higher than even India’s knockout matches against other top teams.

The immediate financial impact would be felt by the official broadcast rights holder, with advertising revenue from the India-Pakistan clash alone projected at around INR 300 crore.

Reports suggest the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could face an estimated immediate loss of approximately INR 200 crore.

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif highlighted the broader implications, noting that major corporate investments have already been committed to the tournament.

He pointed out that the media group of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has invested around $900 million, while the rest of the world combined has contributed approximately $600 million for the same World Cup.

“When a market of this size is shaken, the impact is not limited to one broadcaster,” he said. “India is affected, the BCCI is affected and ultimately the ICC is also affected.”