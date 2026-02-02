Australia make one addition to T20 World Cup squad

Travis Head, Tim David and Sean Abbott of Australia look dejected following defeat to England during the 2nd Vitality IT20 match between England and Australia at Sophia Gardens on September 13, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. - AFP

Australia have made one addition to their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup, naming fast bowler Sean Abbott as a travelling reserve, while Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the early stages of the tournament due to injury.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles issue.

The pacer has been managing multiple setbacks in recent months, having first suffered a hamstring strain that ruled him out of the start of the England series before aggravating his Achilles during recovery.

Meanwhile, Abbott has been added as fast-bowling cover and will travel with the squad to Sri Lanka.

Australia’s selection panel and medical staff have opted for a cautious approach with Hazlewood, with no confirmed timeline set for his arrival in Colombo.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka," Dodemaide said. "With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice.

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour."

Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Tim David are set to join the squad in Colombo on Tuesday after missing Australia’s recent tour of Pakistan.

The team will play a warm-up match against the Netherlands on Thursday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on February 11.

Australia’s injury concerns have continued to mount, with Pat Cummins already ruled out of the tournament as he requires additional time to recover from a back injury that sidelined him for four of the five Tests against England.

Ben Dwarshuis was subsequently added to the final 15-man squad, while Matthew Short was dropped and replaced by Matt Renshaw.

Ellis missed both Hobart Hurricanes’ BBL finals due to a hamstring concern, while David has not played since December 26 after sustaining his second hamstring injury in eight months.

Maxwell was rested from the Pakistan tour as part of the management of his previously broken ankle.

Adam Zampa also bowled just two overs in the final match of the three-game series against Pakistan in Lahore and did not bat due to groin tightness, though Cricket Australia said the move was precautionary.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott