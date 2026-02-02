Salman Agha reveals Pakistan's first-choice wicketkeeper batter for T20 World Cup

The collage of photos shows Pakistan wicketkeeper-batters Khawaja Nafay (left) and Usman Khan. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Sunday revealed the national team’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Salman underlined the importance of Usman Khan’s role in the side, praising his impact with the bat at crucial moments and reaffirming the team management’s confidence in him as the preferred wicketkeeper-batter.

“Our Usman is the number one wicketkeeper. In the last match, his performance was excellent—he scored 50 runs at a position that helped the team reach 198, because I got out at that time,” Agha said.

The top-order batter further elaborated on the balance Usman brings to the team, stressing the value of a wicketkeeper who can maintain a high strike rate while also delivering consistently behind the stumps.

“A team needs a batter who can score runs at a good strike rate, and he is our first-choice player for that reason. His keeping has been outstanding since his comeback, and I think he has been exceptional with the bat as well. He remains our first-choice player in both roles,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Usman has so far played 31 T20I matches for Pakistan, scoring 414 runs at a strike rate of 120.69, including two half-centuries.

In the recently concluded Australia series, the 30-year-old scored 53 off 36 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, to help Pakistan post 198-5 before going on to win the match.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Nafay, who made his debut in the Sri Lanka series last month, has played two T20I matches for Pakistan—one in Sri Lanka and another against Australia—scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 174.07.

Both wicketkeepers are part of Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming tournament, where the team will open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan decided that the national men’s cricket team will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 but will not take the field in their group-stage match against arch-rivals India, scheduled for February 15.

The announcement was made through the official X handle of the Pakistan government.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan stated.

The move aims to inflict a financial hit on the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was criticised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week during a press conference for having “double standards” and allegedly operating under the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement came minutes after a crucial meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Naqvi concluded.

Naqvi had also met the prime minister last month to deliberate on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 participation, later stating that a final decision would be announced between January 30 and February 2.

For the unversed, Pakistan had reconsidered participation in the 20-team mega event, scheduled to commence on February 7, after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland last month following the former’s refusal to tour India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the decision earlier this month after Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released experienced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad on the directives of the BCCI.