Islam Makhachev drops two-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 325

This collage of photos shows Islam Makhachev (left) and Alexander Volkanovski. — Screengrab/Reuters

Islam Makhachev has reacted to Alexander Volkanovski's win at UFC 325 over Diego Lopes with a heartfelt message.

UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski retained his title by securing a unanimous decision victory over Lopes in the main event of UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday.

Volkanovski (28-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) scored 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 in a tough rematch, surviving a fifth-round attack by Lopes (27-8 MMA, 6-3 UFC).

Makhachev has fought the UFC featherweight champion in the past, when the Australian moved up to challenge the current middleweight champion in the lightweight division.

Islam defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision to retain his lightweight championship at UFC 284 in Perth in 2023.

Though Volkanovski has not succeeded against Islam, the Dagestani fighter believes the featherweight champion possesses qualities that many others in the division do not.

In his Instagram story, Makhachev lauded the Australian, calling him “The greatest”.

It was the first title defence of the second reign of Volkanovski and his first fight on Australian soil in almost three years.

Lopes, despite the loss, paid respect to the champion after the match as well, describing the defeat as a step in his gradual return following his second failed title bid.

In the co-main event, a dominant second-round TKO victory of Benoit Saint-Denis of France added to his four-match winning streak against Dan Hooker at lightweight.

In other matches on the main card, Mauricio Ruffy defeated Rafael Fiziev by a second-round TKO, Tallison Teixeira downed Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision in a heavyweight fight, and Quillan Salkild got rid of Jamie Mullarkey via first-round submission.