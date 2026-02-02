India to 'follow' ICC protocols despite Pakistan's boycott

India players pose with the trophy for series victory over New Zealand after their fifth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, 2026. — AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed it will follow International Cricket Council (ICC) protocols amid Pakistan's decision to boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

According to BCCI sources, the Indian team is fully prepared to adhere to official procedures during the ongoing discussions regarding the upcoming clash in Sri Lanka.

"India will travel to Sri Lanka on 15th February and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match," a BCCI source said.

The announcement follows a decision by the Government of Pakistan on Sunday, which confirmed the national men's cricket team will participate in the tournament but will not take the field against arch-rivals India.

The decision was officially shared on the government’s X handle.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the statement read.

The move, seen as a response to the ICC, was criticised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week, who accused the ICC of "double standards" and alleged it was influenced by the BCCI.

The announcement came shortly after a key meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Naqvi.

Naqvi had previously met the Prime Minister last month to discuss Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation, with a final decision expected between January 30 and February 2.

Pakistan reconsidered its participation in the 20-team tournament, which starts on February 7, after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland following the Bangladesh Cricket Board's refusal to tour India.

The BCB made its decision after the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad at the directive of the BCCI.

Following Pakistan's announcement, the ICC urged the PCB to provide official communication, emphasising that selective participation undermines the spirit of a global sporting event.

"The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," the ICC said in a statement.

"While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule."

"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions."

Although the ICC asserted that it respects the governments' roles in national policy, it urged that the decision was not in the best interest of the sport and cricket fans, including Pakistanis, before expressing its hope for the PCB to consider the implications of the decision.

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," the statement continued.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," it added.

It further encouraged the PCB to explore a "mutually acceptable resolution" to protect the interests of the shareholders.

"The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB.

"It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."