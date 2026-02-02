Mohammad Nawaz equals Umar Gul's long-standing T20I record

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (left) and former national cricketer Umar Gul. — PCB/AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz on Sunday equalled legendary pacer Umar Gul's record of registering the most five-wicket hauls for the team in men's T20Is.

Nawaz achieved the milestone during the recently-concluded third home T20I against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium as he returned sensational bowling figures of 5/18 in four overs.

The five-for marked Nawaz's second in his glittering T20I career, having amassed the milestone first against Afghanistan in the UAE-hosted T20I tri-series last year.

As a result, he drew level with Gul at the summit of the elusive list of Pakistan bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in the shortest format, also comprising emerging spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, pacer Hasan Ali and retired all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Gul, however, registered the milestone in 26 innings fewer than Nawaz, who took 86.

Most five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in men's T20Is

Umar Gul – two in 60 innings Mohammad Nawaz – two in 86 innings Sufiyan Muqeem – one in 19 innings Hasan Ali – one in 56 innings Imad Wasim – one in 74 innings

Notably, Nawaz's five-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award in Pakistan's record 111-run victory over Australia in the aforementioned fixture.

His bowling exploits were backed by ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who bagged two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier, the home side registered their highest total against Australia in men's T20Is – 207/6 in 20 overs – after captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first.

Leading the way for the hosts was opening batter Saim Ayub, who top-scored with a 37-ball 56, studded with six fours and two sixes, followed by Babar Azam, who made an unbeaten 50 off 36 deliveries.

All-rounder Shadab Khan gave final touches to Pakistan's batting charge with a blazing cameo at the backend, scoring a quickfire 46 off just 19 deliveries, studded with five sixes and two fours.