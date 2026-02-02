Diego Lopes sends respectful message to Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 325

Brazil's Diego Lopes (left) hugs Australia's Alexander Volkanovski after the UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 1, 2026. — AFP

Diego Lopes has sent a respectful message to Alexander Volkanovski in the wake of his defeat to the living legend at UFC 325.

UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski retained his title by securing a unanimous decision victory over Lopes in the main event of UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday.

Volkanovski (28-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) scored 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 in a tough rematch, surviving a fifth-round attack by Lopes (27-8 MMA, 6-3 UFC).

Diego, who had a second chance at winning the UFC featherweight championship, understands that he was up against one of the greatest of all time in the division, and the Brazilian has now shown his respect for the Australian legend in a heartfelt message on his X account.

“No excuses, you’re “ the great “ @alexvolkanovski for a reason, thanks for the fight.”

Similar to their first match in UFC 314, Lopes was tough and competitive early on by absorbing Volkanovski's offence and striking him with his own blows.

The champion, however did essential changes; through clinch control and cage pressure, to put the subsequent rounds under its influence.

It was the first title defence of the second reign of Volkanovski and his first fight on Australian soil in almost three years.

Lopes, despite the loss, paid respect to the champion after the match as well, describing the defeat as a step in his gradual return following his second failed title bid.

In the co-main event, a dominant second-round TKO victory of Benoit Saint-Denis of France added to his four-match winning streak against Dan Hooker at lightweight.

In other matches on the main card, Mauricio Ruffy defeated Rafael Fiziev by a second-round TKO, Tallison Teixeira downed Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision in a heavyweight fight, and Quillan Salkild got rid of Jamie Mullarkey via first-round submission.