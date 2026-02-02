'We have to follow,' says Salman Agha after govt-ordered India boycott

Salman Agha celebrates after scoring a century during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has stated that the national team will strictly follow the directives of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid calls to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan announced that the men's national cricket team will participate in the upcoming 20-team mega event but will not take the field against arch-rivals India in the group stage.

The decision was communicated through the government’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The move is aimed at delivering a financial setback to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had criticised last week for what he described as “double standards,” alleging the global body operates under the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement came minutes after a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Naqvi concluded.

Naqvi had also met the prime minister last month to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, stating at the time that a final decision would be announced between January 30 and February 2.

Pakistan had earlier reconsidered its participation in the tournament, set to begin on February 7, after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland following the former’s refusal to tour India.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Agha made it clear that the players will abide by the decisions taken by the government and the PCB.

“We are definitely going to the World Cup, and this is not our decision. Whatever our government and our chairman decide, we have to follow that—so we will do exactly as they say,” Agha said.

The top-order batter stressed that every World Cup match carries equal importance, regardless of the number of group-stage fixtures.

“When you go into a World Cup, every match is important. We will play three matches, and all three will be very important. Even if we were playing four, those would matter just as much. We will treat all our matches the same and try to win each one,” he added.

Agha also highlighted the importance of consistency and discipline, stating that the team’s focus remains on executing plans effectively across all phases of the game.

“The kind of cricket we are playing right now, we need to carry that consistency into the tournament. In big events, you have to play consistent cricket and execute your plans properly for the full 40 overs. That is our process, and if we keep following it, we have a great chance of winning the World Cup,” he said.

The all-rounder expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s recent performances, citing strong momentum, growing confidence, and collective contributions across departments.

“In this series, we have ticked every box. Beating a big team boosts confidence, and most of our players are in good form. Hopefully, we will carry this momentum into the World Cup,” he noted.

Backing Fakhar Zaman amid his recent dip in form, Agha emphasised the opener’s experience and big-match pedigree.

“Fakhar has been performing for Pakistan for the last 10 years. If he isn’t scoring right now, that’s okay—we will back him. He is a big-tournament player, and I am confident he will deliver in major events,” he concluded.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan will open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

The 2009 champions will play all their matches in Sri Lanka under the ‘Fusion Formula,’ which ensures Pakistan and India do not visit each other for ICC tournaments for three years and instead compete at neutral venues.

The Super Eight stage will begin on February 21 in Colombo and conclude on March 1 in Kolkata. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 3 and March 5, with the final set for March 8 in Ahmedabad or Colombo.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.