ICC breaks silence on Pakistan's decision to boycott India clash at T20 World Cup

ICC chairman Jay Shah poses for a picture at the ICC headquarter in Dubai on December 5, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday addressed the Government of Pakistan's decision to prohibit its national team from locking horns with arch-rivals India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8.

The apex body, in a brief statement, revealed that despite the announcement by the country's government, it awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The ICC further termed Pakistan's selective participation in the 20-team tournament "difficult to reconcile" with the principle of a global sporting event and claimed that it would undermine the spirit of the competition.

"The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," the governing body said in a statement.

"While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions."

Although the ICC asserted that it respects the governments' roles in national policy, it urged that the decision was not in the best interest of the sport and cricket fans, including Pakistanis, before expressing its hope for the PCB to consider the implications of the decision.

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," the statement continued.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," it added.

It further encouraged the PCB to explore a "mutually acceptable resolution" to protect the interests of the shareholders.

"The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB.

"It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."