Pakistan bag multiple records with thumping victory over Australia in third T20I

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan men's cricket team made multiple major records with a resounding 111-run victory against Australia in the third and last T20I of the home series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the home side accumulated a massive total of 207/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of blistering half-centuries from opener Saim Ayub and star batter Babar Azam, followed by all-rounder Shadab Khan's blazing 46-run cameo.

Ayub remained the top-scorer with a 37-ball 56, studded with six fours and two sixes, followed by Babar, who made an unbeaten 50 off 36 deliveries. Shadab bolstered Pakistan's total at the backend with a blistering 46-run cameo, coming off just 19 deliveries and featuring seven boundaries, including five sixes.

The trio's collective efforts helped Pakistan register their highest score against Australia in T20Is, surpassing the previous best of 198/5, which they achieved during the previous fixture of the series at the same venue on Saturday.

Furthermore, it was the second-highest T20I total at the venue, only behind England's 209/3 against the home side in 2022.

Set to chase a daunting 208-run target, the touring side's batting unit faltered against Mohammad Nawaz-led Pakistan bowling attack and could accumulate 96 before getting bowled out in 16.5 overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling 111-run defeat, which is now their heaviest in the shortest format.

Previously, Australia's heaviest margin of defeat in T20Is was a 100-run drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals England, which came in 2005.

Furthermore, Pakistan also became the first team to book Australia below the hundred-run mark thrice in the shortest format.