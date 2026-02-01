Solidarity with Bangladesh among reasons behind Pakistan's T20 World Cup call: sources

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their third T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Government of Pakistan's decision to bar its national men's cricket team from taking the field for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against arch-rivals India was based on several aspects, sources told Geo Super on Sunday.

According to the insiders, the government instructed the team to boycott the blockbuster match against fierce rivals as a form of "protest", mainly due to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) perceived biased stance towards Bangladesh.

The sources further suggested that the federal government alleged the apex body's Chairman, Jay Shah, for turning the International Cricket Council into the Indian Cricket Council by promoting bias.

"The principles of justice and equality have been shattered by biased decisions," the government sources said, adding that double standards were being adopted while making decisions from the ICC platform.

In view of the prevailing situation, it was necessary to register the protest, the government sources concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan reconsidered participation in the 20-team mega event, scheduled to commence on February 7, after the ICC announced replacing Bangladesh with Scotland last month following the former's refusal to tour India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the decision earlier this month, following the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) release of experienced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, at the directives of the BCCI.

The two parties were then involved in several negotiations, but a settlement could not be reached, and the ICC eventually announced dismissing BCB's plea by asserting that the tournament's schedule would remain intact and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum.