Pakistan's official jersey for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 unveiled

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday unveiled the official jersey of its men's cricket team for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The kit initially came to the limelight after the Green Shirts' third and last T20I of the home series against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium, with skipper Salman Ali Agha pictured donning it at the post-match proceedings.

The jersey has a base colour of light green, with darker green patterns layered over it to depict the country's national animal – Markhor.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pictured wearing team's official ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 jersey at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026. — Reporter

The PCB then officially unveiled the national team's kit, which it named 'Vanguard Markhor Edition', through an advertisement, followed by a 24-second video, featuring top cricketers, including captain Agha, ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and star batter Babar Azam.

The development came just minutes after the Government of Pakistan announced permitting the Green Shirts to feature in the 20-team tournament, but barred them from taking the field for their group-stage match against arch-rivals India on February 15 in Colombo.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan announced in a statement.

Last week, the PCB had postponed the unveiling ceremony of the national team's official jersey due to "unavoidable circumstances".

According to sources, the PCB had planned to reveal the players' official kit following the toss of the second T20I against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The postponement had come amid uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's participation in the marquee tournament, which, however, has now been ended.